Northeast Ohio weather: Storm threat ending this evening

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in upper 50's. Winds will come out of the north at around 5-10 mph. We will see a high pressure system move into the area tomorrow, bringing mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixed in. Temperatures will in the upper 60's along the lake, with a lake breeze coming from the north at 0-5 mph during the day. Winds will become calm during the night with clear skies and temperatures in the low 50's. Thursday will be much of the same setup, with sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70's, with a light wind coming out of the north. Thursday night will be clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 50's.