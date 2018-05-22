COPY-Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking showers and storms tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are monitoring the next system to impact us tonight and tomorrow. It is going to be a warm night for this time of year. Showers and storms are in the forecast with the greatest threat this evening.

Some storms could have heavy rainfall with them. Things should be stable enough for just a few showers around tomorrow morning for the commute. A few thunderstorms will be in the area pretty much all day tomorrow. There is the possibility of a severe storm or two.

A cold front swings through later in the day. Cooler air builds in Tuesday night. Wednesday could start out with some drizzle and fog but then we will see gradual clearing by afternoon.