Kevin Love tries out for Browns quarterback spot with 'Hail Mary' pass to LeBron James (watch)

If basketball doesn't work out for Kevin Love, he may have a career in professional football.

Love has thrown countless full-court passes to a streaking LeBron James throughout the years they have played together, but the pass in Monday night's Game 4 win over the Celtics might be the most impressive.

After grabbing the rebound off a Celtics miss, Love heaved the ball across the entire court to James in the paint under the rim.

Typically, James is so far ahead of the defense, that he easily catches the pass and makes the layup or dunk.

This time, Love's precision pass went into Celtics traffic. James leaped over the defenders to catch the ball before laying it in.

Touchdown!

Throwing the Hail Mary! ?? pic.twitter.com/gQmEhvKdAq — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 22, 2018

Their former Cavaliers teammate Dwyane Wade gave props to the play on social media.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.