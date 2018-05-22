Deputy US Marshal placed on leave for using racial slur during arrest

A deputy U.S. Marshal has been placed on administrative leave after the law enforcement official was caught on video calling a suspect a racial slur during an arrest in Lorain.

Lorain police said a woman started a Facebook Live stream during the pursuit and arrest of Zaire Duffy last Friday.

Police say the deputy, who has not been publicly identified, called Duffy an inappropriate name.

"We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, which does not represent our agency’s core values of justice, integrity and service," says U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot. "We are disgusted by the use of such repugnant language, because we strive to treat everyone professionally, regardless of alleged crimes."

Duffy struck a police car and attempted to run several other officers down before his arrest, according to the Lorain Police Department.

The incident has been referred to the U.S. Marshal Service's internal affairs for further investigation.

