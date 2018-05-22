LeBron James tops Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most field goals in playoffs history

It seems like LeBron James breaks a record each time he steps on the court. On Monday night, he passed all-time great Kareen Abdul-Jabbar for the leader in made field goals during the postseason.

James sank a jumper in the second quarter of Game 4, notching his 2,357th playoff bucket and the No. 1 spot on the list.

LeBron James connects on the jumper to become 1st on the all-time #NBAPlayoffs field goals made list!



The King is up to 20 PTS in the contest on @ESPNNBA #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/Wv622oNuxM — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2018

"To know where I come from, small city 35 miles south of here, and to hear I'm in the same category or talked about and jumping these greats in the playoffs, it's pretty cool," James said during the postgame press conference. "You hear the scoring, the field goals made, and for a kid that really doesn't care much about scoring."

He finished with 44 points in the 111-102 win over the Celtics, tying the series 2-2.

James also ranks first all-time in postseason scoring, playoff minutes, playoff steals, and third in playoff assists.

The Cavs look to take the series lead in Boston on Wednesday night.

