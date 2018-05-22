Noon News Giveaway Rules - Goodtime I - Daytime Island Hopping Cruise - May 22nd

Just Pay Half

Noon News Giveaway

Goodtime I - Daytime Island Hopping Cruise (Good for 2 Adults)

May 22, 2018

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by WOIO-TV, 1717 E. 12th Street, Cleveland, OH 44114 and Goodtime I, 109 W. Shoreline Dr., Sandusky, OH 44870. Promotion is void where prohibited . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules .

Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Ohio in the Cleveland DMA/The WOIO viewing area: Ashland county, Ashtabula county, Carroll county, Cuyahoga county, Erie county, Geauga county, Holmes county, Huron county, Lake county, Lorain county, Medina county, Portage county, Richland county, Stark county, Summit county, Tuscarawas county and Wayne county, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WOIO-TV, Goodtime I and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion.

How to Enter . On Tuesday, May 22, 2018 during the noon news on Cleveland 19, WOIO individuals will be encouraged to call 866-464-9646 for a chance to win a certificate for Goodtime I - Daytime Island Hopping Cruise (Good for 2 Adults). If the individual is the 19th caller, that person will win “the prize of the day”. One winner in all.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

Prize(s) . One winner will receive a certificate for Goodtime I - Daytime Island Hopping Cruise (Good for 2 Adults) on Tuesday, 5/22/18. Tickets are good during the 2018 season, expiring 9/2/18. A total of one (1) prize will be given away for a total value of $55.10.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

Odds of Winning . The odds of winning based on the number of calls received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . In some cases, a driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification may be required to claim a prize.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.

Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by WOIO-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WOIO-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).