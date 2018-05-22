Cleveland city council pushes plan for new high-tech street lights

Cleveland streets will have 61,000 new LED lights. (Source: Raycom)

According to Cleveland City council, city streets will occupy new lights very soon.

During Monday's meeting, council members approved legislation to replace the standard street lights with new high-tech LED lights.

The city's 61,000 lights will now have "smart photo cell technology" with the ability to remote on, off and dim the lights.

The seven-pin LED infrastructure also allows the city to add "apps" or sensors in the future to alert officials to things such as car crashes, snow accumulation, and shots-fired notifications.

The project will cost an estimated $25 million and construction will last over an 18-month period.

The LED lights are expected to save the city millions a year by reducing maintenance costs by 80 percent and energy costs by 60 percent.

