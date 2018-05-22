Cleveland RTA bus driver sings 'Wheels on the Bus' for students - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland RTA bus driver sings 'Wheels on the Bus' for students

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
An RTA bus operator had some fun at work, with a few happy kids. (Source: WOIO) An RTA bus operator had some fun at work, with a few happy kids. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Friday, Cleveland RTA bus operator Kimyasa Smith made the ride fun for everyone involved.

Children from city schools visited Cleveland's Water and Pollution control center and rode public transit on the way to the center.

The school field trip was in honor of national public works and safety week.

In all, it looks like the children had a day filled with fun. 

