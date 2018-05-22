Cleveland RTA bus driver sings 'Wheels on the Bus' for students

An RTA bus operator had some fun at work, with a few happy kids. (Source: WOIO)

Friday, Cleveland RTA bus operator Kimyasa Smith made the ride fun for everyone involved.

Last Friday operator Kimyasa Smith took some time to sing the "The Wheels On Bus" while on the bus with some young riders at the @CleWPC event for national public works and safety week :) #publictransit pic.twitter.com/ItBSyDbE1m — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) May 22, 2018

Children from city schools visited Cleveland's Water and Pollution control center and rode public transit on the way to the center.

The school field trip was in honor of national public works and safety week.

Cleveland Water Chemist Shelley Helsel is at the @CleWPC National Public Works & Safety Week Open House showing students how we test treated water to make sure its safe to drink. Learn more: https://t.co/9eGYToLY52 #education #NPWW pic.twitter.com/HUGFLeMAon — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) May 18, 2018

In all, it looks like the children had a day filled with fun.

