Explosion and fire at trucking company leaves man injured

An explosion and fire was reported at ABF Freight Company. (Source: WOIO)

One person was injured during a fire and explosion at ABF Freight in Parma on Chevy Boulevard.

Parma firefighters said a propane natural gas supplier was filling portable tanks. During this process, a fire ignited then an explosion in several of the tanks he was trying to fill up, according to Parma fire officials.

Fire officials say one person was burned on his face and arms and was transported to MetroHealth.

No word on that person's condition.

The quick action of the firefighters putting out the fire and moving the truck away from the building prevented what could have been a catastrophe.

"It could have possibly taken out a city block," said Parma Fire Department spokesperson, TJ Martin.

ABF Freight is a transportation company which hauls cargo across the country.

