Canton woman accused of shooting and killing her husband

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Classie Hawthorne. (Source: Stark County Sheriff) Classie Hawthorne. (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for the murder of her husband.

Police said Classie Hawthorne shot and killed Cleveland Hawthorne, 39.

His body was found in a parking lot in the 800 block of Concord Ave. SW just before noon on Monday.

According to Canton police, Cleveland had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing a motive at this time.

