First-of-its-kind app uses augmented reality to try on earrings virtually

So you're shopping for earrings online but you can't tell what they would look like on you.

Are they too big? Do they hang to low? Does the color go with your skin? Do they dangle?

There's an app for that, and in fact, it's called Dangle AR.

Using the camera on your phone the app will show the earrings on you, in a process known as augmented reality (AR).

If you like them, click buy and it's that simple.

"Dangle is the first of its kind," a company spokesperson said. "The first 3D Live Augmented Reality app for earrings and the first time a retail product or jewelry application has used real-time physics on mobile. Dangle also uses AI for relative product sizing to the user, making it even more accurate and realistic."

The app is a product of FaceCake Marketing Technologies.

"Combining patented technologies with intuitive user interfaces, FaceCake's innovations in Try-On allow consumers to virtually try products on their own images in real time, while instantly providing relevant product recommendations for superior personalization," according to the spokesperson.

