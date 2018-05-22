Why is Snoop Dogg posting about that time Cleveland released 1.5 million balloons into the air?

Volunteers with United Way released 1.4 millions balloons in downtown Cleveland for Balloonfest '86. (Source: Thom Sheridan )

On September 27, 1986, the city of Cleveland made history for all the wrong reasons.

On that day, thousands of volunteers with the nonprofit organization United Way were on a mission to release two million balloons.

The goal was to take a stab at the world record set by patrons at Disney World just one year earlier.

Fearing weather conditions, the crew of 2,500 stopped at 1.4 million balloons and released them in downtown Cleveland.

A net made of woven mesh material, was set up to hold the balloons on the southwest quadrant of Public Square.

Participants then released the balloons simultaneously into the sky around 1:50 p.m.

For a brief moment, it was a beautiful sight. But it soon turned ugly, when civilians couldn't see.

The balloons drifted throughout the clouds for hours, making it very difficult for drivers to maneuver.

The balloons caused traffic jams, and caused the shut down of Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The incident also interfered with a United States Coast Guard search for two boaters who couldn't be found due to the poor visibility conditions.

City officials had the best intentions but learned a hard lesson about safety when it came to major events.

