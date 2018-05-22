Cleveland locals and officer help to rescue baby doe

Officer Timko of Shaker Heights was on hand to help save this cute baby deer. (Source: Shaker Heights PD)

On Tuesday, May 22, locals and Shaker Heights police joined forces to save a baby deer.



According to Shaker Heights police, the poor doe was trapped under a metal fence.

Surrounded by Poison ivy and mosquitoes the result could have been tragic if a passerby hadn't noticed the scene.

Karin Fink spotted the deer while walking with a few friends and reached out to Shaker Police.

Officer Timko of the department helped to free the deer from the fence with a set of pliers.

