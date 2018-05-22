Cleveland locals and officer help to rescue baby doe - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland locals and officer help to rescue baby doe

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Officer Timko of Shaker Heights was on hand to help save this cute baby deer. (Source: Shaker Heights PD) Officer Timko of Shaker Heights was on hand to help save this cute baby deer. (Source: Shaker Heights PD)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

On Tuesday, May 22, locals and Shaker Heights police joined forces to save a baby deer.


According to Shaker Heights police, the poor doe was trapped under a metal fence. 

Surrounded by Poison ivy and mosquitoes the result could have been tragic if a passerby hadn't noticed the scene.

Karin Fink spotted the deer while walking with a few friends and reached out to Shaker Police.

Officer Timko of the department helped to free the deer from the fence with a set of pliers.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly