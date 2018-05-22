Cleveland police looking for suspect who shot 2 teens on the cit - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police looking for suspect who shot 2 teens on the city's east side

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot on the city's east side.

This happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of E. 36th and Longwood Avenue.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the ear, hand and leg and a 16-year-old girl was shot in the stomach.

Both victims were transported to MetroHealth Hospital.

No word on their conditions.

This story will be updated.

