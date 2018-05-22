Escapee still on the loose in Northeast Ohio. Closer look at past juvenile escapes

One of two juveniles who escaped from the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills Tuesday morning is still on the loose.

The pair used a sheet to scale a fence and escape.

The search continues for 17 year-old Nathaniel Jacks who was being held in the State run facility on vandalism charges according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS).

To see how often juveniles have been able to escape from Ohio's three juvenile correctional facilities (JCF) Cleveland 19 requested and obtained all reports for the past three years.

Before this morning's escape, there have only been two previous cases:

2016 : No escapes

: No escapes 2017 : April 5, 2017: A youth at the Indian River JCF in Massillon, Ohio compromised a door in the administrative office building and was followed by staff as he was able to cross the road and enter a store. Staff did not lose line of sight, law enforcement was immediately notified, and the youth was outside of the facility for less than five minutes before being apprehended by staff.

: April 5, 2017: A youth at the Indian River JCF in Massillon, Ohio compromised a door in the administrative office building and was followed by staff as he was able to cross the road and enter a store. Staff did not lose line of sight, law enforcement was immediately notified, and the youth was outside of the facility for less than five minutes before being apprehended by staff. 2018 : April 10, 2018: a youth from Circleville JFC in Circleville, Ohio walked away from the Pickaway County Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) while being escorted by staff to obtain a state ID for his upcoming release. He was apprehended within 19 minutes by local law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.