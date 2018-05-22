Man swept overboard of Cleveland submarine will be remembered on Memorial Day

The U.S.S. Cod was once a training ship in Cleveland but now serves as floating memorial.

Andrew Johnson was the only fatality aboard the U.S.S. Cod during WWII. Today the submarine is a floating memorial in Cleveland.

Seaman Andrew Johnson was washed overboard the U.S.S. Cod April 27, 1945, but is remembered at the tolling of the bells every Memorial Day in Cleveland.

Johnson as well as another man were tossed overboard during heavy seas on April 27. While the other seaman was recovered Johnson was listed as lost at sea. The Cod is credited with sinking 12 enemy vessels during 7 war patrols. Johnson is recorded as the only loss for the Cod during the war.

The U.S.S. Cod, is a GATO class fleet submarine that has made Cleveland its home since 1959. The Cod was a training ship until 1971. In 1976 the Navy gave the ship to a private group whose aim it was to save the vessel and turn it into a floating memorial.