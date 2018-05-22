Tonight @ 6: LeBron statue; explosion aftermath

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are some of the stories we’re working on for the 6 p.m. news.

An explosion at a local freight company. How it could have been much worse.

$1 million is being raised to erect a statue of LeBron James. But, there are things you need to know before you donate.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6 o’clock.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.