Ohio inmates use 'princess' computer and other hardware to commit serious crimes on the inside

Room used for recycling computers inside Marion Correctional Institute. (Source: Ohio Office of the Inspector General)

Room used for recycling computers inside Marion Correctional Institute. (Source: Ohio Office of the Inspector General)

Computer used illegally by inmates at the Marion Correctional Institute. (Source: Ohio Office of the Inspector General)

Computer used illegally by inmates at the Marion Correctional Institute. (Source: Ohio Office of the Inspector General)

Computer used illegally by inmates at the Marion Correctional Institute. (Source: Ohio Office of the Inspector General)

The State of Ohio Office of the Inspector General has just released a report on a lengthy investigation into Marion Correctional Institute (MCI) inmates who were using spare hardware parts to build computers and commit crimes on the inside.

Not just one rebuilt computer.

According to report, 28 of them.

A program inside the prison called "RET3 Job Corp." is a nonprofit program that is suppose to teach inmates how to refurbish, reuse and recycle computers sent to the prison as a possible job skill.

What the prison didn't know is some of the equipment was being used by the inmates to build computers for themselves and then commit crimes with them.

"In addition, the computers were found to contain thousands of pirated movies and songs as well as illegally duplicated software," a release from the Inspector General's office said.

One of the computers used by inmates sticks out.

A pink CPU, with the letters on the side of it spelling "princess."

Clearly a little girl's computer that was sent to the prison for recycling.

It gets worse.

In the report it says the inmates were able to tap into the prison's internal IT network and commit identity theft and obtain approved debit card accounts.

During the investigation a hard drive with a terabyte of data was found hidden inside a printer in the prison.

Further investigation found pornography and child pornography on multiple computers within the prison's computer lab.

The report has been turned over to the Marion County Prosecutor's office who will determine if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.