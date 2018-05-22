Alleged Kalahari Resorts shooter arrested on attempted murder charge

The man wanted for allegedly opening fire in a Kalahari Resort parking lot early Sunday morning has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, Ronnelle Samuel Chandler, 19, of Euclid, was taken into custody from his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Chandler is being held in Cuyahoga County Jail, and is awaiting extradition to Erie County

Police were called to the water park on Sunday after a group of guests refused to leave the property after allegedly being ejected for smoking marijuana.

Samuel McKnight Jr. and Sylvester Harris Jr., both age 19, from Cleveland, were the first to be arrested in connection with the shooting.

The pair was booked into Erie County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.