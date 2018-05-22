Gun in the oven: Man shot with exploding revolver hidden in stove

A Warren man was accidentally shot Sunday night after the gun he stored in his oven began to fire off rounds.

According to WKBN, a woman who lived at the residence turned the oven on while preparing food, which literally triggered the shooting.

The revolver had been placed in the oven's broiler, unbeknownst to the woman.

"He had heard the gun go off and he realized what was happening and he obviously didn't want anyone to get hurt, so he attempted to get up underneath there and get the gun out from underneath, but it was already too late and it was too hot and the gun continued to go off," said Detective Wayne Mackey of the Warren Police Department.

The man is recovering in the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

