Lightning strikes North Ridgeville home, sparking fire and multi-city response

A North Ridgeville home caught fire after it was struck by lightning during Tuesday's afternoon storms.

According to city fire officials, crews responded to the home -- located at 6618 Talon Way - and began dousing the flames.

The fire was contained to the attic, and the residents were able to escape unharmed.

The home sustained moderate damage, and Avon and Sheffield Village Fire Departments assisted in the call.

No firefighters were injured.

