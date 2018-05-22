Cleveland Police: Search underway for suspects in a murder case - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police: Search underway for suspects in a murder case

Posted by Brian Koster
Source:Cleveland Police Source:Cleveland Police
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects that are possibly connected to a February homicide.

Police believe these men in the photo are connected to the murder of Maurice Mitchell who was shot while sitting in a parking lot, located at 10507 Superior Ave. on Feb. 19.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

