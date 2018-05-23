Northeast Ohio weather: Big warm up the rest of the week

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Clear sky tonight and a little on the cool side. A light wind will lead to areas of fog to develop overnight and early in the morning. That fog will quickly lift after 8:00 a.m. as temperatures begin to rise rapidly. Many spots will rise above 80 degrees tomorrow. A lake breeze develops by afternoon. Friday will be even warmer with more sunshine. Temperatures rise at least into the mid 80s during the afternoon.