Northeast Ohio weather: Big warm up the rest of the week - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Northeast Ohio weather: Big warm up the rest of the week

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, First Alert Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Clear sky tonight and a little on the cool side.  A light wind will lead to areas of fog to develop overnight and early in the morning.  That fog will quickly lift after 8:00 a.m. as temperatures begin to rise rapidly.  Many spots will rise above 80 degrees tomorrow.  A lake breeze develops by afternoon.  Friday will be even warmer with more sunshine.  Temperatures rise at least into the mid 80s during the afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly