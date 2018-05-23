Volunteers join forces to clean up Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood

Volunteers from the American Red Cross, the Cleveland Police Foundation, and other corporate and civilian organizations will gather to beautify the Glenville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The volunteers will install smoke alarms, clean up lawns, paint garages, and perform yard work along East 111th Street.

The neighborhood beautification project parallels Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's Neighborhood Transformation Initiative. Under the initiative, the city of Cleveland and several local banks will invest funds into Cleveland neighborhoods.

The group is expected to gather beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

