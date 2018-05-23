Celebrating Our Schools: Mayfield High School, home of the Wildcats

We're "Celebrating Our Schools" all week on Wake Up Cleveland.

On Wednesday morning, Damon Maloney from Wake Up Cleveland is live from Mayfield High School.

LIVE: "Celebrating Our Schools" on Wake Up Cleveland

The public school was recently awarded a "Silver" ranking in the U.S. News Best High School list.

MORE VIDEO:

Approximately 1,700 students attend Mayfield High School.

Tune in each weekday morning beginning at 5 a.m. on May 21 as Cleveland 19 News' Wake Up Cleveland showcases a different school in Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.