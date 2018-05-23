Celebrating Our Schools: Mayfield High School, home of the Wildc - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Celebrating Our Schools: Mayfield High School, home of the Wildcats

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Mayfield High School) (Source: Mayfield High School)
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) -

We're "Celebrating Our Schools" all week on Wake Up Cleveland.

On Wednesday morning, Damon Maloney from Wake Up Cleveland is live from Mayfield High School.

The public school was recently awarded a "Silver" ranking in the U.S. News Best High School list.

MORE VIDEO: 

Approximately 1,700 students attend Mayfield High School.

Tune in each weekday morning beginning at 5 a.m. on May 21 as Cleveland 19 News' Wake Up Cleveland showcases a different school in Northeast Ohio.

