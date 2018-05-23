Everyone from Akron knows King James, but have you heard of the Kingslayer? (watch)

Only one person can stop LeBron James; the self-proclaimed "Kingslayer."

That is, at least, according to Uninterrupted's mockumentary called "Crossover: The Story of Laurence Moses Bryant."

The fictitious skit follows along Akron's Laurence "The Kingslayer" Moses Bryant, also know as "Sideline Larry," as he describes the moment he may or may not have crossed over James during a pickup game.

James' friend and business partner Maverick Carter and ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst make appearances in the video.

Bryant is portrayed by actor and comedian Lamorne Morris.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.