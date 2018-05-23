Cleveland Indians welcome new mascot to the team (photo) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians welcome new mascot to the team (photo)

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians introduced the newest member of the mascot team Wednesday morning. 

Bacon the mascot now joins Slider and a trio of hot dogs to represent the team.

The ketchup, mustard, and relish hot dog mascots are known for racing around Progressive Field mid-game.

Expect Bacon to make its official debut when the Indians return to Cleveland Thursday night to host the Houston Astros.

