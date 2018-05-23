Cleveland Indians welcome new mascot to the team (photo)

The Cleveland Indians introduced the newest member of the mascot team Wednesday morning.

Bacon the mascot now joins Slider and a trio of hot dogs to represent the team.

Please welcome our newest @SugardaleFoods friend, BACON!!!!



You can catch her at the @Indians game making her debut THIS SATURDAY! ???????? pic.twitter.com/xVYp6KfxDz — Tribe Hot Dogs (@TribeHotDogs) May 23, 2018

The ketchup, mustard, and relish hot dog mascots are known for racing around Progressive Field mid-game.

Expect Bacon to make its official debut when the Indians return to Cleveland Thursday night to host the Houston Astros.

