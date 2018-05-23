Cleveland submarine's final act at war was to save lives

Even the tour guides and curator know the U.S.S. Cod, a Gato-class submarine may be one of Cleveland's best kept secrets. The sub, meticulously restored, is moored about 1,000 feet from the iconic Rock & Rock Hall of Fame.

"Unfortunately, she's one of Cleveland's best kept secrets," tour guide Dave Krejci said.

The submarine was brought to Cleveland in 1959 to serve as a training vessel. She served in that capacity until 1971 when a private group of citizens began lobbying to prevent the WWII sub from being scraped. Today, the sub is restored to it's original condition.

"When you go below you're going to enter a time machine set to 1944," Krejci tells visitors.

The Cleveland sub has the distinction of being the only submarine in history to conduct an international sub to sub rescue in open waters. In 1945 she rescued the crew of a Dutch submarine that had run aground in the South China Sea.

"Our last mission of WWII was not to take lives, but to save live," Krejci says while talking about the maritime history of a weapon that played a part in winning the war.