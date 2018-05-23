Extras wanted for Helen Hunt horror movie being filmed in Northeast Ohio

Calling all aspiring actors! A local casting company is seeking individuals to fill roles for a movie starring Academy Award winner Helen Hunt, which is being filmed in various spots throughout Northeast Ohio.

According to Angela Boehm Casting, extras will be paid $9 per hour. Filming will take place May 30 through June 2.

Click here for background needs and how to apply.

Movie crews filming for "I See You" have been seen in Lakewood and Chagrin Falls.

A synopsis of the film was posted on the film information website IMDB.

Strange occurrences plague a small town detective and his family as he investigates the disappearance of a young boy.

The film is being co-produced by Chagrin Falls native Matt Waldeck, according to IMDB.

In between filming, Hunt has been making the rounds in Northeast Ohio. She shared a photo from her recent visit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

