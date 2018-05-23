Tallmadge Uber driver sentenced for sexually assaulting passenger

A Tallmadge man was ordered to serve time in prison for sexually assaulting one of his Uber passengers after giving her a ride to her Akron-area home.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, 34-year-old Brandon Franklin was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison on Tuesday for a felonious sexual battery conviction.

“I am awed and inspired by the incredible strength the survivor of this assault showed by speaking out at today’s hearing. My hope is that each day is better than yesterday for her,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “The defendant lied and took advantage of the victim.”

Investigators say the victim was out drinking with family and friends in March 2017. She woke up later at her home and discovered Franklin having sex with her.

The victim says she pushed him out of the room but she doesn't remember many details because she was intoxicated.

Franklin argues that the 22-year-old victim willingly had sex with him.

As part of the sentence, Franklin will have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.