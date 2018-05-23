Cleveland, Canton lose out on bid to host 2019 NFL Draft

NFL officials announced that the city of Nashville, Tenn. will host the 2019 NFL Draft, but Cleveland and Canton are still in contention to be the destination for the 2020 draft.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said, "We offer congratulations to Amy Adams Strunk, the Tennessee Titans and the city of Nashville and look forward to a great fan celebration during the 2019 NFL Draft."

The Hall of Fame, along with the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Sports Commission, and Visit Canton are still urging league officials to select Cleveland and Canton as the site of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In addition to potentially hosting the 2020 draft, the city of Canton is preparing for the NFL's centennial celebration, honoring the birthplace of the league.

