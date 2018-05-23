Summit County crime spree suspect arrested after crashing into 2 cruisers

A 46-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly going on a crime spree in Summit County.

Deputies said John Payne first broke into a home on East Caston Road in Green around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to deputies, Payne threatened the female homeowner, got her car keys and stole her car.

Around 2 p.m., Payne allegedly stole another vehicle on Massillon Road in Green and then fled on I-77, traveling south in the northbound lanes.

Deputies spotted Payne and tried to pull him over, but he allegedly crashed into the cruiser and kept driving.

Payne then allegedly pulled into the Belden Village Mall parking lot and struck a second cruiser.

At that time, Payne was taken into custody.

He is now charged with aggravated burglary, robbery and felonious assault.

Deputies say further charges are pending.

No deputies were injured.

