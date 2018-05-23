839 grams of marijuana edibles seized during traffic stop in Cuyahoga County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 839 grams of marijuana edibles during a traffic stop this past Friday. (Source OSP)

Investigators said troopers stopped a 2009 Dodge Challenger with a Georgia registration for a speed violation on Interstate 71 in Cuyahoga County.

According to the state patrol the troopers detected the odor of marijuana during the traffic stop.

Troopers said the total of edibles found was worth $4,195.

A loaded .22 caliber handgun was also found during the investigation, according to state patrol.

Investigators said 38-year-old Cashmere Coleman was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

This is a fourth degree felony.

Coleman was also charged with weapons under disability, this is a third degree felony.

