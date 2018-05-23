'You will leave. You will leave' Bill Simmons pitches chants for Boston fans to say toward LeBron

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Wednesday. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals tonight in the biggest game of the season so far, the series is currently tied at 2-2.

Bill Simmons who is also known as "The Boston Sports Guy' and CEO of The Ringer pitched a list of chants for Boston fans to say toward LeBron James during the game on Wednesday.

I’m in Boston and the sun is shining and the entire city is preparing to battle LeBron.



Possible chants for tonight’s game...



“You’re a ba-by”

“Please stop cry-ing”

“You’re not M-J”

“You will leave. You will leave.”



(Crap - you’re right, he’s a machine, none of this will work) — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 23, 2018

Simmons joked no matter what fans say toward James he is still the best player in the game, he had a similar idea in 2010.

During LeBron's first time in Cleveland he said Boston fans should chant 'New York Knicks' at No. 23.

Eight years ago there were a lot of rumors James would end up in New York.

When Cleveland played against Boston in the 2010 playoffs, the Celtics fan said the chant when James went to the free throw line.

During the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals a team has not lost at home.

As of noon on Wednesday the Cavs are favored by one point against the Celtics in Game 5.

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

