Family owed unclaimed funds surprised by money Cleveland 19 found for them

The list of people who are owed more than $10,000 in unclaimed funds by the State of Ohio is more than 100 pages long.

Many people or their survivors completely unaware of the money. When you go out looking for people the state can't find, it is an up hill battle.

We tackled the task anyway.

Knocking on a lot of doors you get a lot of people either not at home or not answering the door to a stranger.

But from time to time you get a warm welcome when you introduce yourself as we did at the Burney home.

"My name is Paul Orlousky from Channel 19. " The reply "Yeah I recognize you man. How you doing?"

The news we brought to the Burney home on East 93rd Street couldn't have come at a better time. The home appears to be a mess.

But it is not a housekeeping problem, there was a fire here but Mr. Burney still lives here among these horrendous conditions.

There had been a fire here on Saturday.

We found two family members, Nonna and Nona a mother and daughter who are both deceased and are owed $10,752 each. Surviving members didn't know of the money till we arrived. It got this reply from Nonna's surviving son.

"I should get some balloons and flowers or somethign you know, some confetti," he said.

The money will go a long way in making repairs to the fire damage.

Cash comes in handy for anyone but especially for the Burney's after the fire.

