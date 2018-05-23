Shake Shack releases opening date for Orange Village location in Cleveland

Back in June of 2017 Shake Shack announced they would be setting up a restaurant in Cleveland's Orange Village in Spring of 2018.

The Orange Village location will be located at 311 Park Avenue.

The opening will at 11 a.m. on June 7.

Shake Shack was ranked the best chain burger by MSN.com. The restaurant offers five different types of burgers.

For vegetarians customers can order the 'Shroom Burger. To look at the menu of Shake Shack click this link.

