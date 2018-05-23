Strongsville elementary students draw 500 portraits of LeBron Ja - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Strongsville elementary students draw 500 portraits of LeBron James

Students at Muraski Elementary in Strongsville have drawn 500 portraits of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

The portraits are up on a wall of the school's gymnasium.

James and the Cavs play against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

The three-time NBA Champion is averaging 33.7 points a game, 9 assists a game and 8.7 rebounds a game this postseason. He is also shooting 55 percent from the field.

