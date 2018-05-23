Strongsville elementary students draw 500 portraits of LeBron James

James and the Cavs play against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. (Source WOIO)

Here is one of the portraits. (Source WOIO)

Students at Muraski Elementary in Strongsville have drawn 500 portraits of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James. (Source WOIO)

The portraits are up on a wall of the school's gymnasium.

The three-time NBA Champion is averaging 33.7 points a game, 9 assists a game and 8.7 rebounds a game this postseason. He is also shooting 55 percent from the field.

