Gucci glasses valued at $510 stolen from Sunglass Hut, Westlake Police looking for suspects

The Westlake Police Department is looking for the man and woman accused of stealing from the Sunglass Hut at Crocker Park.

Police said officers were called around 7:15 p.m. on May 17.

Investigators said the suspects entered the store and and pretended to shop as they watched employees for a chance to take what they wanted.

Authorities said the man acted as a lookout as the woman grabbed a pair of Gucci glasses valued at $510.

The suspects walked out of the store without paying for them, according to police

If anyone has any information about the suspects you are asked to call police at 440-871-3311.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.