Gucci glasses valued at $510 stolen from Sunglass Hut, Westlake Police looking for suspects

Photos of the suspects. (Source Westlake Police) Photos of the suspects. (Source Westlake Police)
WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) -

The Westlake Police Department is looking for the man and woman accused of stealing from the Sunglass Hut at Crocker Park.

Police said officers were called around 7:15 p.m. on May 17.

Investigators said the suspects entered the store and and pretended to shop as they watched employees for a chance to take what they wanted.

Authorities said the man acted as a lookout as the woman grabbed a pair of Gucci glasses valued at $510.

The suspects walked out of the store without paying for them, according to police

If anyone has any information about the suspects you are asked to call police at 440-871-3311.

