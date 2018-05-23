Construction at the Fisher House will begin soon

Veterans families will finally get a place to stay while their loved ones are getting medical care.

“We don’t really know how long we are going to be here. It can be stressful,” said Tom Lee.

Lee's dad, Dale, is recovering from knee surgery at the Louis Stokes VA in Cleveland.



“The Double Tree is where we've been staying,” Lee explained.

This grassy field in the Glenville neighborhood will soon house veteran's families as they recover at the VA.





The VA has a voucher program to help with housing for families. Soon, there will be another option.



“It's been almost 35-40 family members a week for the past four years. The need for the Fisher Houses was there,” said Fisher House board member, Rick DeChant.



They will soon start building a Fisher House, which is similar to a Ronald McDonald type house for military families.



“We had at least five houses here. The Famico's Foundation pushed for the homes to be razed so we could bring the Fisher House to the community,” said area council member, Kevin Conwell.



This is actually a first of its kind, they are building not one, but two Fisher Houses at the same time.



“We will wait for them, and pray for them until they all come home. If they are hurting, we will heal them. We will do it with the help of their families, the VA, and now in Northeast Ohio, with the help of two new Fisher Houses,” DeChant said.



Between the two homes there will be 32 suites, which will be able to hold about 60 family members.



“You have families all doing the same thing you are, going through the same stresses,” Lee said.

They hope to have the homes open by Memorial Day next year.

