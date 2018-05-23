2-year-old girl dies after being struck by street racer; mother dead; more charges coming

Jessica Reisinger, 24, was killed Wednesday in Tampa following a drag racing incident. Her name is listed as Jessica Raubenolt on Facebook. (Source: Facebook)

Cameron Herrin, 18, faces multiple charges after he allegedly killed an Ohio mom and seriously injured her 2-year-old daughter. (Source: Tampa, Fla. Police)

Jessica Reisinger, 24, from Jeromesville, Ohio, is dead and her daughter is in serious condition following an alleged drag racing incident in Tampa, Fla. on Wednesday. (Source: WFLA)

Jessica Reisinger's daughter, Lillia, age 2, died Thursday after she and her mother were struck by a drag racing teen Wednesday in Tampa, Fla. We've blurred Lillia's face as Cleveland 19 doesn't show victims who are minors. (Source: Facebook)

A young Ohio mother and her 2-year-old daughter are dead after they were violently struck by an 18-year-old man who was allegedly drag racing in a Mustang through a Tampa, Fla. neighborhood.

According to Tampa Police, Jessica Reisinger, 24, from Jeromesville, Ohio in Ashland County, was pronounced dead at Tampa General Hospital.

Her daughter, Lillia, was pronounced dead Thursday after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

Toddler injured in Bayshore Blvd accident has died. Charges against drivers will be enhanced - now it’s vehicular homicide times 2. — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 24, 2018

Police said the driver, Cameron Herrin, 18, had been racing a gold Nissan driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Witnesses saw the cars driving side by side, switch places and switch lanes before Herrin struck Reisinger at a high rate of speed.

The city of Tampa announced Thursday it would reduce the speed limit on the road, Bayshore, where the incident occurred.

Starting Tomorrow City of Tampa Reduces Speeds on Bayshore from 40 to 35 MPH https://t.co/gQMvmIYnJQ pic.twitter.com/CysYow3bj2 — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 24, 2018

The mother had been pushing her baby in a stroller as the accident occurred Wednesday morning.

Witness Jack Berres said he heard the impact from inside his high-rise apartment.

"I never want to see anything like that. And then you see the yellow tape, and carrying a baby, running a baby to an ambulance," said Berres, searching for the words to describe the tragic scene.

Herrin and the 17-year-old were arrested on charges of street racing, vehicular homicide and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

However, the teens will now face upgraded charges given the death of Lillia.

The passenger in the Mustang, 20-year-old Tristan Herrin, faces one count of racing.

Reisinger, who is listed as Jessica Raubenolt on her Facebook page, graduated from Kent State University and Kenston High School.

