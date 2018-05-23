Be aware: Memorial Day kicks off the '100 Deadly Days' for teen drivers

We're talking about the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when more young people are likely to get into accidents.

The AAA Foundation reports that over the past five years, more than 1,600 people were killed in crashes involving inexperienced teen drivers during this period.

There are tools to help parents keep eyes on their teens as they get behind the wheel.

There's a tool called "Teen Driver" that produces a report card for parents---it shows how fast they're driving, how many miles they drive and even mutes the radio until seat belts are fastened.

There's also rear seat reminder that gives you notification if you've left a child or pet in the backseat of the car.

"It's really important that parents take the time to teach their children the important things about distracted driving and keeping their focus on the wheel and on the windshield in front of them instead of on the phones," said Bryan Wunsche, Zone Manager, Chevrolet.

An average of 1,022 people died each year in crashes involving teen drivers---that's from the Triple A Foundation report.

