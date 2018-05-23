Mentor law cracks down on where dogs can do their business

A new law in Mentor cracks down on where dogs can do their business.

"I do understand, but at the same time, I think it's a little ridiculous. As long as people pick up after their dogs, I don't see why it's such a big deal," said Kaela Ciancibello.

"I don't know. I don't know how I feel about that, I don't think I'm in favor of it," said Brooke Adamic.

Mentor City Council President John Krueger said some people in Mentor were upset about people not cleaning up after their pets, dogs destroying flower beds and dogs walking up too far into people's front yards.

"It's a respect thing, I understand," said Melanie Myers.

According to the new ordinance, dogs need to stay in tree lawns when walking in neighborhoods with a sidewalk. In neighborhoods without sidewalks, dogs must stay within 10 feet of the edge of the road.

"I think it is maybe a little ridiculous. You can't change where your dog goes to the bathroom," said Adamic.

Many blame the new law on irresponsible pet owners who don't pick up after their pups.

"There's always that one bad apple that ruins it for everyone else. Most dog owners understand the respect value of it, but at the same time it is a tedious thing," said Myers.

The city said the law will mainly be enforced if people file complaints. They don't plan to attach fines unless people continuously break the law.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.