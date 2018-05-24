Celebrating Our Schools: Highlighting the students, programs at - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Celebrating Our Schools: Highlighting the students, programs at the Wickliffe City School District

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
WICKLIFFE, OH (WOIO) -

We're "Celebrating Our Schools" all week on Wake Up Cleveland.

On Thursday morning, Alyson Bruner from Wake Up Cleveland is live in Wickliffe celebrating the students and programs from the Wickliffe City School District

MORE VIDEO:

Tune in each weekday morning beginning at 5 a.m. on May 21 as Cleveland 19 News' Wake Up Cleveland showcases a different school in Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly