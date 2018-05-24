Northeast Ohio weather: Clear and milder tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Tonight will be clear with winds coming from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and shift coming from the south in the early morning hours. Clear skies will keep temperatures mild, in the upper 50's. Friday will start off mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching the mid 80's. Winds will come from the south at 5-15 mph, and shift coming from the northwest in the afternoon. Skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon and into the overnight. Friday night will feature temperatures in the lower 60's. Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the upper 80's. There is a chance of seeing a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoon, as the daytime heating creates some instability. There will be a chance of a few storms Saturday night, with partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 60's.