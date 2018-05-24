Sen. Sherrod Brown welcomes Ohio students defrauded by Discovery Tours to U.S. Capitol

Students from Northwood Middle School in Elyria who were duped by Discovery Tours were welcomes to the nation's capital on Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Despite the headaches caused by tour company, the Elyria City School District announced recently that the trip to Washington, D.C. would go on as planned.

Discovery Tours accepted payment from several Northeast Ohio schools, including Mentor's Memorial Middle School and the North Royalton City School District, but did not deliver on those trips.

The company failed to issue refunds to the affected schools. Sen. Brown has reached out to the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio to investigate the Discovery Tours crisis.

“I am proud to welcome Northwood Middle School’s 8th graders to our nation’s capital today and grateful to the folks who worked so hard to make sure these kids could still make their trip,” said Sen. Brown. “Ohioans still deserve answers from Discovery Tours and that’s why I’ve called federal authorities to investigate.”

The Ohio Attorney General's Office and numerous county prosecutors are also investigating the company.

