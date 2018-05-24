Fading star? LeBron James thinks 'everybody at this point is tired'

The Cavaliers are now clinging to their season after losing Game 5 to the Boston Celtics, falling to a 3-2 series deficit.

At times during Wednesday night's game, LeBron James appeared exhausted, but he says he isn't the only one.

"I had my moments, but I think everybody at this point is tired, worn down whatever the case may be," James said. "I was still trying to make plays, put our team in position to win."

Cleveland totaled only 83 points against the youthful Celtics squad.

James scored 26 points in the game, but was held to only two points in the fourth quarter. It took until halfway through the third quarter for a Cavaliers starter other than James or Kevin Love to make a basket.

The Cavaliers need to win two games to advance to the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year; on Friday night in Cleveland and Sunday night on the road.

James says he looks forward to competing in Game 6.

"A lot of our guys have a comfort level of being back home and playing off our fans, playing off our crowd, playing on that court," James said during the postgame press conference. He added, "We look forward to the opportunity to force a Game 7."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.