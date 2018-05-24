Ohio House committee passes controversial 'Stand Your Ground' bill

The Ohio House Federalism and Interstate Relations Committee favorably voted to advance House Bill 228, also known as the "Stand Your Ground" law.

Under the proposed bill, restrictions against licensed gun owners using lethal force in self-defense would be more relaxed. The legislation states:

The general assembly also finds and declares that it is proper for law-abiding people to protect themselves, their families, and others from intruders and attackers without fear of prosecution or civil action for acting in defense of themselves or others.

House Bill 228 was introduced over a year ago in May 2017 by Rep. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) and Rep. Sarah Latourette (R-Chesterland).

Florida passed a similar law in 2005 allowing people to meet force with force.

The committee approved the bill with a 7-3 vote on Wednesday, but it is not clear when a vote on the bill will take place. A new House speaker must be selected before more Ohio laws can be made.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich previously said he would not sign the "Stand Your Ground" proposal following the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

