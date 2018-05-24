Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for deadly hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old girl

The woman behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck and killed 9-year-old Dezde-zyer Mays in 2017 was sentenced Thursday morning.

Lacynthal Tidmore pleaded guilty in April to aggravated vehicular homicide for the Nov. 2017 crime and she was sentenced to eight years in prison this morning.

Investigators say Tidmore hit Dezde-zyer Mays on Babbit Road in Euclid as the young girl walked to school. She was hospitalized and died several days later.

After the pedestrian crash, Tidmore fled but eventually turned herself in.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.