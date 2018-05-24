Akron Zoo welcomes adorable new deer species

A deer species that is native to the mountains of Russia and northern Asia is now on exhibit at the Akron zoo.

Zoo officials announced that two Siberian musk deer who were being cared for at the Bronx Zoo in New York were transferred to Northeast Ohio.

Vlad and Anastasia, both 3-years-old, came to the Akron zoo as part of a breeding recommendation program.

Siberian musk deer are considered a "vulnerable" species because of poachers and hunting.

They get their name from the musk secreted during mating season and typically weigh nor more than 35 pounds. The glands were once used in perfume making and are now commonly used in medicine.

Both deer can be seen on exhibit in the former sika deer habitat.

