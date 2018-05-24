Another bear sighting in Northeast Ohio reported

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a black bear sighting in the county.

The bear was spotted in the Wooster Area north of US Route 30.

Captain Doug Hunter said there are four to five bear sightings in the county a year. He wants people to not approach a bear if they see one, Hunter said people should not feed the animals as well.

If you do run into a bear Hunter said you should make yourself as large as possible and move away while you are walking side to side.

